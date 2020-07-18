Welch & Forbes LLC Has $361,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 795 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,195,984,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 27.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,142,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,451 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Netflix by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,296,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,207 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Netflix by 181.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,373,506 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,266,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,685,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,813 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $492.99 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $575.37. The firm has a market cap of $216.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $458.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 9,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.32, for a total value of $5,216,859.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,954.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $4,169,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,341 shares in the company, valued at $11,696,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,050 shares of company stock worth $93,467,738. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $470.00 target price (up previously from $460.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. BofA Securities reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $479.64.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

