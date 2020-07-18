Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 82 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 659 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $211.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.48. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.55.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

