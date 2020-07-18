Segment Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Segment Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.3% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $4,139,107,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,435,000 after acquiring an additional 13,703,905 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,879 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,726,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,688 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.33.

JNJ opened at $149.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $393.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.80 and a 200 day moving average of $143.91.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

