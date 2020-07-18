West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Position Increased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 4,110.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at $109,337,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 416.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 535,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,597,000 after acquiring an additional 432,151 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 226.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 563,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,800,000 after acquiring an additional 390,691 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,461,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,288,234,000 after acquiring an additional 302,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 814,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $122,394,000 after acquiring an additional 146,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST opened at $246.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 71.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.12 and a 52-week high of $248.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.79 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 17.69%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 14,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $2,794,404.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,295.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.38, for a total transaction of $341,830.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,566 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

