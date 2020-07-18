Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 22.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 155,763,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,533,297,000 after acquiring an additional 28,059,331 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $745,793,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 746.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,004,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $795,378,000 after buying an additional 17,641,163 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 55.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,899,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $869,790,000 after buying an additional 10,695,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 298.8% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,788,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,311,000 after buying an additional 2,838,416 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ENB opened at $30.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.85.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

