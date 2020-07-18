Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stake in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 77.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 0.7% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 21,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $97.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.92. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $123.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.47 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 114.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

EXAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on EXACT Sciences from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut EXACT Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut EXACT Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.69.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

