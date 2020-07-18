Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $412,000 Investment in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,362 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALRM. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AlarmCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AlarmCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AlarmCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

ALRM stock opened at $70.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 53.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.90 and a 200-day moving average of $48.61. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $71.98.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.13 million. AlarmCom had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALRM shares. ValuEngine downgraded AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of AlarmCom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AlarmCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

In other AlarmCom news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $191,907.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,615.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $32,170.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,941.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,701,242 shares of company stock valued at $269,439,086 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

