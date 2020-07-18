Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $156.96 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $120.70 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.70.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

