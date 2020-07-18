Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires New Stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,240 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in AAON by 24.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in AAON by 11.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in AAON during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AAON in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $58.10 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.14 and a 200 day moving average of $51.60.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. AAON had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $137.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from AAON’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

In other AAON news, VP Mikel D. Crews sold 19,769 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $1,077,805.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,669.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 918 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $53,455.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,993.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,164 shares of company stock worth $8,239,514. Corporate insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAON shares. BidaskClub lowered AAON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. DA Davidson restated an “underperform” rating on shares of AAON in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

