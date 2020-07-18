Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 154,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $427,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,105,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,670,000 after acquiring an additional 127,717 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $63.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.09. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

