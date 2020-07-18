Welch & Forbes LLC Lowers Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 627.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,398,000 after purchasing an additional 30,295 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen stock opened at $281.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $280.34 and its 200-day moving average is $299.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. Biogen Inc has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The company has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 33.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (down previously from $361.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.96.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.