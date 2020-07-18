Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 123.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 89.7% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $583.21.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $3,937,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at $9,277,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $125,532.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,879.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,223 shares of company stock worth $18,611,408 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $650.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $576.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $549.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a PE ratio of 56.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.93. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $654.80.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

