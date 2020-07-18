4,285 Shares in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,285 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,936,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,215,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in PTC by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,654,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PTC alerts:

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,005,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,238,805.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,039,193 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $80.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 146.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. PTC Inc has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $92.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.32 million. PTC had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 4.67%. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PTC from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on PTC from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on PTC from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PTC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.83.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.