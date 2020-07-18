nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Position Increased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 22.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,009,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,893,000 after acquiring an additional 369,378 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 0.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 383,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 26.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 93.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 62,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 30,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 5.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,288,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,740,000 after buying an additional 71,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

NVT stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. nVent Electric PLC has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.33%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

In other news, Director Michael L. Ducker bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,254 shares in the company, valued at $214,445. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

