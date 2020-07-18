Motco Has $16.07 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Motco trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,054 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,869 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.4% of Motco’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Motco’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 1,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. increased its holdings in Apple by 1.3% in the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP raised its position in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $385.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $353.23 and its 200 day moving average is $307.94. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $399.82. The stock has a market cap of $1,673.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $409.26 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.56.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

