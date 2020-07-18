Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,074,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,868,000 after buying an additional 52,444 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,363,000 after purchasing an additional 439,365 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 980,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,738,000 after purchasing an additional 190,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 910,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,765,000 after purchasing an additional 386,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 786,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,390,000 after purchasing an additional 72,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

CLH stock opened at $59.46 on Friday. Clean Harbors Inc has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $88.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.36 and a 200 day moving average of $64.75.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $858.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Rod Marlin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.45 per share, for a total transaction of $76,642.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 38,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,690.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

