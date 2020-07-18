First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 9,428 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,428 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.5% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $536,884,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Apple by 18.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Apple by 21.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,318,000 after buying an additional 3,000,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Apple from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $326.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.56.

AAPL opened at $385.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.94. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $399.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1,673.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

