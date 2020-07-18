306 Shares in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Bought by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Equinix by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 4.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Equinix by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Equinix by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $724.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41. Equinix Inc has a twelve month low of $477.87 and a twelve month high of $735.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $699.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $642.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equinix from $688.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equinix from $584.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nomura Securities upped their target price on Equinix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $714.21.

In other news, Director Adaire Fox-Martin sold 58 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.42, for a total transaction of $41,378.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,690.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.18, for a total transaction of $662,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,884.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,291 shares of company stock worth $3,605,292. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

