Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 3,177 Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WWD. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 3.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the second quarter valued at about $953,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 14,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, Director Paul Donovan sold 7,634 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $562,854.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WWD shares. Wood & Company downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $78.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.04. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $129.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $720.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.41 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

