Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,558 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.8% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 1,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 4.2% during the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $385.31 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $399.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1,673.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. BidaskClub raised Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Apple from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.56.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

