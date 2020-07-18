Sippican Capital Advisors Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sippican Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,797 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Apple by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $4,032,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 276,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $70,330,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $4,924,000. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Apple from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.56.

AAPL stock opened at $385.31 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $399.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1,673.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.