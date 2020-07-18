First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 3,610 Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,376,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,581,000. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 308.3% during the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 748,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,461,000 after buying an additional 564,913 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,858,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,051,000. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BC. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Brunswick from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.56.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $66.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $68.37.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $965.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.93 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

