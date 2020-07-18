First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medifast in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Medifast by 47.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

MED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Medifast from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Medifast in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

In related news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 3,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $335,448.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at $812,540.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $453,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 284,456 shares in the company, valued at $25,811,537.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MED stock opened at $159.58 on Friday. Medifast Inc has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $162.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.02 and a 200-day moving average of $96.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.60. Medifast had a return on equity of 65.66% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $178.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Medifast Inc will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.84%.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

