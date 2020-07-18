Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.13% of Helmerich & Payne worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 5.0% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 726.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 20.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP opened at $18.15 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $52.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $633.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.29%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Helmerich & Payne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. CSFB cut their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $14.30 to $19.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

