CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Stock Position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Xylem were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Xylem by 10.2% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the second quarter worth $268,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Xylem by 1.3% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 53,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $154,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $74.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.55. Xylem Inc has a one year low of $54.62 and a one year high of $89.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 34.44%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

