First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 21.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEIS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

In related news, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 5,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $367,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 4,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $356,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEIS opened at $70.42 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $78.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.26. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

