Cypress Wealth Services LLC Decreases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.7% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,344 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $3,095,000. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $11,316,000. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.56.

Apple stock opened at $385.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $353.23 and a 200-day moving average of $307.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $399.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,673.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

