Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Apple by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 35,168 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.9% during the second quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,184,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.1% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its position in Apple by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 20,421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.56.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $385.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $399.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $353.23 and a 200-day moving average of $307.94. The stock has a market cap of $1,673.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

