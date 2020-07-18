First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases New Shares in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Lydall as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lydall by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 6,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Lydall by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Lydall in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Lydall by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Lydall by 19.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Lydall alerts:

LDL has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Lydall from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Lydall from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of LDL stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. Lydall, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $277.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.94.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.34. Lydall had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $200.53 million for the quarter.

Lydall Profile

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Lydall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lydall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.