First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 432 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,678,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,182,890,000 after purchasing an additional 133,750 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Masimo by 13.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,144,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $379,921,000 after buying an additional 254,661 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 5.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,481,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $262,449,000 after buying an additional 77,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Masimo by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,233,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,500,000 after buying an additional 41,833 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Masimo during the first quarter worth about $142,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MASI. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $207.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.33.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 11,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $2,270,260.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,161,455.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jon Coleman sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $293,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,671 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,886 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $234.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.67, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.92. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $139.36 and a one year high of $258.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.30.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Masimo had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $269.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

