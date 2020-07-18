Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,964 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dell were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dell during the first quarter worth $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in Dell by 746.0% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Dell during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dell by 28.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Dell from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on Dell from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Dell in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.10.

NYSE:DELL opened at $60.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.88. Dell Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $61.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.33. Dell had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 141.86%. The company had revenue of $21.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Dell’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dell Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $5,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,371,541.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 3,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $151,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 402,873 shares of company stock valued at $20,810,656 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dell

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.