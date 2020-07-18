First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 3,166 Shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 32.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 22.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,635,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $624,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620,770 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,412,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,047 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Trimble by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,007,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $286,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,004,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,288,000 after buying an additional 1,310,188 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Trimble Inc has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $46.67. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.68.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Trimble had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 12,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $497,661.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,125.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $109,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,650 shares of company stock valued at $843,372. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Trimble from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Trimble from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

