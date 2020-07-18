Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 5,679 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,679 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OLN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN opened at $12.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.40. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $21.92.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Olin had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on OLN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Olin from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Olin from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Olin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

