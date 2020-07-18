Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,631 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.0% of Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth about $536,884,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Apple by 18.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after buying an additional 4,148,565 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Apple by 21.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,318,000 after buying an additional 3,000,800 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $385.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,673.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $399.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $353.23 and its 200 day moving average is $307.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on Apple from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.56.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

