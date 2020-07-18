Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $329,000 in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Hess in the first quarter worth about $74,983,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Hess by 2.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,929,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,258,000 after acquiring an additional 55,047 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hess by 5.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 942,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,386,000 after acquiring an additional 48,280 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hess by 84.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Hess by 14.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 50,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HES stock opened at $47.87 on Friday. Hess Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $74.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.28 and its 200 day moving average is $50.45. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 45.64%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hess from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens upgraded Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Hess from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $1,007,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $241,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

