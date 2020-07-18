First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 230 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 586 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $327,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 123,176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 25,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,688,000 after buying an additional 25,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,339,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,500 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.40, for a total value of $728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,274. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald W. Hutton sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.35, for a total transaction of $202,606.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $495.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $470.00.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $516.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $460.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $307.39 and a 52 week high of $518.97.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 67.81%. The company had revenue of $571.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

