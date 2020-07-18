BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 86.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.18.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $64.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.83 and a 200-day moving average of $56.96. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $65.41.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $173,488.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $2,847,481.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,213 shares in the company, valued at $11,946,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,410 shares of company stock valued at $5,242,570 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.