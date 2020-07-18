Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,642,578 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 365,988 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 6.3% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $537,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,315,435,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Microsoft by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,479,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287,700 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,451,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.58.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $202.88 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $216.38. The company has a market cap of $1,538.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.60.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

