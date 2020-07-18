CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Stock Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,385 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in eBay were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in eBay by 235.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,019 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at about $12,466,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY opened at $58.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. eBay Inc has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on eBay from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of eBay from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.54.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

