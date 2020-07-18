Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 3,077 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEM. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 415,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,794,000 after buying an additional 11,757 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 286.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 75,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 56,091 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 13.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,264,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,235,000 after purchasing an additional 149,717 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $109,138.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,869.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $317,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 294,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,702,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,217 shares of company stock worth $7,439,856. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEM. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Newmont Goldcorp stock opened at $62.92 on Friday. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $69.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.74 and its 200 day moving average is $52.60. The company has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.34.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

