CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 79.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Kroger were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Kroger by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,401,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,632,000 after buying an additional 326,342 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 862,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,989,000 after acquiring an additional 92,774 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,267,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2,270.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 11,488 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,534,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KR opened at $33.85 on Friday. Kroger Co has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $36.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.38.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

In other news, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $2,729,630.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,097,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,026,467.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Grieshaber, Jr. sold 33,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,142,400.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,059 shares of company stock worth $5,348,434. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.77.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

