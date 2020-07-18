BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $209,000 in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Humana by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,869,658,000 after buying an additional 1,033,910 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Humana by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,819,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,830,998,000 after acquiring an additional 39,441 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Humana by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,191,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,902,965,000 after acquiring an additional 169,791 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Humana by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,164,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,562,000 after purchasing an additional 691,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,091,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $656,698,000 after purchasing an additional 546,774 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $424.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Humana from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Humana from $405.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.29.

NYSE HUM opened at $404.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Humana Inc has a 52 week low of $208.25 and a 52 week high of $412.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $387.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.48. The company has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $18.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

