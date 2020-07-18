The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 1,143.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 73,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 68,042 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 224.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 47,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Western Union by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Western Union by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after buying an additional 72,603 shares during the period.

In other The Western Union news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $70,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,169.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WU opened at $21.99 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.45.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,692.22% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 52.02%.

WU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on The Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Northland Securities upgraded The Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on The Western Union from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

