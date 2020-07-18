International Holdings Ltd Acc Sells 40,000 Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) Stock

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) major shareholder International Holdings Ltd Acc sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $540,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,337.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

International Holdings Ltd Acc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 15th, International Holdings Ltd Acc sold 18,430 shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $241,801.60.

On Thursday, July 9th, International Holdings Ltd Acc sold 3,500 shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $45,955.00.

BCLI opened at $14.58 on Friday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.24 million, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 30.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. 12.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

