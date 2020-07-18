Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 46 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,239 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Management Co. lifted its position in Illumina by 0.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,152 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 5.0% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 6.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 620 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 0.8% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 4,671 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.4% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.50.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $383.64 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $385.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $363.69 and a 200 day moving average of $315.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.78, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.92 million. Illumina had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,054 shares in the company, valued at $15,617,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.22, for a total transaction of $1,480,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 230,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,496,015.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,188 shares of company stock valued at $11,513,638. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.