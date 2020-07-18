5,508 Shares in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) Bought by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,508 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Rio Tinto during the first quarter worth about $61,000. 7.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. Deutsche Bank raised Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $62.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.93. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $62.22.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

