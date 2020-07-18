5,407 Shares in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 70.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 46.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 1.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 13.3% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 60,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 3.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $64.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.54 and a 200-day moving average of $58.68. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.99.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $799.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.45 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.37%. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of PriceSmart from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

