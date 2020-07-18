Welch & Forbes LLC Buys Shares of 816 W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in W W Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in W W Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in W W Grainger by 68.3% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in W W Grainger in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 293.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total transaction of $1,200,614.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,033 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,217.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GWW opened at $330.27 on Friday. W W Grainger Inc has a fifty-two week low of $200.61 and a fifty-two week high of $346.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $311.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.18). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 14.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Longbow Research upgraded W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $298.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. W W Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.58.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

