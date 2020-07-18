Welch & Forbes LLC Reduces Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 89.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $44.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.70. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 121.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $873.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

In other news, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $482,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,219 shares in the company, valued at $830,472.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $115,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at $725,004.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

