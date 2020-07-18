Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Hellofresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)

Hellofresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hellofresh from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hellofresh in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLFFF opened at $52.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.03. Hellofresh has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $60.00.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

